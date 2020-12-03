It's CBC's Open House and Food Bank Day! So far, $275,985 has been raised for those in need

For more than three decades, CBC Vancouver's annual Open House and Food Bank Day has raised money for those in need, and the tradition continues Friday — with a safety-promoting twist.

This year, the fundraising festivities have been adapted so you can watch special broadcasts, meet your favourite CBC British Columbia hosts virtually, and donate to Food Banks B.C. all from the comfort of your home.

You can learn more about the day's programming and how to participate at cbc.ca/foodbankday.

As of 4 a.m. PT, the event had already raised $275,985.

In 2019, over $1 million was raised, bringing the 33-year total to $10 million — and this year, the need is greater than ever.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 50 per cent of provincial food banks have reported an increase in demand.

Click here to donate now to B.C. food banks

You can't come to our house this year, but we can come (virtually) to yours. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Many of us have been affected financially by the pandemic, limiting us in ways we might traditionally contribute. But there are many opportunities to spread generosity and kindness aside from making monetary donations.

New for 2020, in addition to raising funds for local food banks, CBC Vancouver will be encouraging acts of kindness in the community to spread goodwill and cheer during an especially challenging holiday season.

For ideas and inspiration for your generous act, go here.

You can also visit the Food Banks B.C. website to find your local food banks and learn about volunteer opportunities available in your community.