Folk icon Roy Forbes plays CBC Musical Nooners on Aug. 9

Vancouver's folk icon Roy Forbes shares his upcoming tracks to CBC Musical Nooners stage on Thursday, Aug. 9. The concert begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m. PT.

The CBC Musical Nooners are free, live music concerts that happen every weekday on the CBC Vancouver outdoor stage.

Forbes describes himself as a "musical melting pot." His music reflects his life experiences and depict his past struggles.

His upcoming album includes songs that helped him recover from an unfortunate accident in which he lost sight in his left eye. He was blinded in his right eye by glaucoma as a child. He says music has been his therapy to help fight through various life struggles.

Forbes started his career in 1971, singing in local coffee houses. He followed that by opening for other musicians and, finally, releasing his own album.

With two Juno nominations, the folk icon also received several Western Canadian Music Award nominations.

Forbes' songs have been performed and recorded by other artists like Susan Jacks of the Poppy Family, Sylvia Tyson, Tracey Brown and many more.

In 2017, Forbes was inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame at his old stomping grounds, the CBC.

Even after 50 years, Forbes remains one of Canada's favourite and best-loved acoustic artists.

Check out Roy Forbes singing Can't Catch Me on CBC Radio's Saturday Night Blues:

