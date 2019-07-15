Focus shifts to recovery as Chilcotin flood waters recede, says regional district
District says it's too early to determine scope of flood damage
The Cariboo Regional District says its emergency operations centre is turning its focus to recovery efforts as waters recede from a massive flood.
According to a release from the district, it's still too early to determine the scope or magnitude of the damage from the flood — which spread across hundreds of kilometres of British Columbia's Chilcotin region — as much of the land is still too wet or inaccessible.
It says initial assessments appear to show minimal damage to residential homes, but impacts on outbuildings, hayfields, irrigation channels and fencing are significant.
The district says all of its affected residents now have access to their properties and it expects most remaining road repairs will be completed within the week.
Non-residents are still advised to avoid travelling in flood-impacted areas of the Chilcotin, and everyone is encouraged to check the Drive BC and Forest District websites for updates on road access and restrictions.
Cariboo Regional District is set to host a public meeting next Saturday to provide residents with updates as steps are taken toward recovery plans.
Officials have said a flood of this scale is not likely to happen again for another 200 years.
