Fluevog designs 'The Dr. Henry' shoe inspired by B.C.'s provincial health officer
Vancouver shoe designer John Fluevog says pre-sale of new pink heel set to begin next week
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is adding another title to her long list of credentials — shoe muse.
John Fluevog Shoes is launching a limited edition shoe called "The Dr. Henry," inspired by the public health official.
The Vancouver designer says the pink-heeled tribute was made with Henry's blessing, and all proceeds from a pre-sale set to begin next week will be donated to Food Banks B.C. to support the fight against COVID-19.
Henry has gained legions of fans for her calm, compassionate and candid demeanour — as well as her fashion sense — during frequent news appearances to keep the public apprised of the latest developments in the pandemic.
Fluevog counts himself among this following, and apparently the feelings are reciprocated, as Henry is an "avid Fluevoger."
"At times like these, we're so fortunate to have someone who is calm and comforting but direct and positive and realistic, informing and educating us day to day," Fluevog said in a statement.
"We always like to find ways to help and to highlight those who are doing good in our world. To hear about and see that our admiration for Dr. Henry was mutual was just a beautiful cherry on top of an already great idea sundae."
The two-tone pink heel features patent leather accents, interlacing and a buckle, as well as some wise words from its namesake.
Fluevog says the inside of the shoe will be stamped with a reminder from Henry to "be kind, be calm and be safe."
Henry is part of a cohort of chief medical officers who have emerged as public-health celebrities as Canadians look for leadership to steer them through a time of crisis and uncertainty.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer, became a trendsetter last month after appearing on TV in a charcoal grey half-sleeve dress emblazoned with the periodic table of elements.
Soon after, B.C. clothing maker Smoking Lily was inundated with requests for the Point Grey Periodic Table dress, sending them scrambling to put the garment back in stock.
Two Calgary clothing brands also teamed up with a local artist for a line of T-shirts honouring female health officials with colourful renderings of Henry, Hinshaw and Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer.
SophieGrace and Madame Premier are selling the shirts on their websites for $45, with net proceeds going to charities that focus on food security.
