Time for your flu shot: Vaccinations now available at clinics across B.C.

As flu season begins, Vancouver Coastal Health is reminding people that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect themselves and those around them from getting sick.

Coastal Health says flu shots are recommended for everyone six months of age and older. They are now available at VCH clinics, doctors' offices, walk-in clinics and pharmacies across the province.

"The flu shot is safe and it dramatically reduces your likelihood of getting the flu. It also can protect those around you, like family members" said VCH's Dr. Emily Newhouse.

"We may have a milder season flu season this year, but honestly there's no way of predicting it."

In British Columbia, individuals at increased risk of complications and death from influenza, including young children, seniors, people in long-term care facilities and Indigenous people, are eligible for a free vaccine.

To find the nearest flu clinic, visit the ImmunizeBC website at immunizebc.ca.