How to take photos of fresh February flowers on any camera

While parts of British Columbia sit under snow, flowers are starting to bloom on B.C.'s west coast.

Crocuses, snowdrops and cherry blossoms are making an appearance on Vancouver Island and in parts of Metro Vancouver, creating opportunities for beautiful February photos.

But how do you take the perfect floral photograph?

Professional photographer Jana Zachariou, who also teaches flower photography, sat down for an interview with On the Island host Gregor Craigie to share some tips.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you become interested in flower photography?

I do real estate photography and when COVID happened and everything shut down, I needed a little creative outlet in my life and I poured my energy into online courses in flower photography. I pretty much became obsessed for a while and I took it to a next level and it became my passion. I split my time between Victoria and Salt Spring [Island] and I do my real estate on Salt Spring and I teach flower photography classes in Victoria — what better city to do it because Victoria is known as the Garden City. We are blessed. I love my flowers.

A magnolia, as photographed and edited by Jana Zachariou. (Jana Zachariou)

Should people have a proper camera or is a cellphone OK?

I have an older phone so I'm not that familiar with the new ones, but what they can do, it's amazing. You can change your F-stop and you can get so creative with them. There are various apps they offer for cellphones as well. As long as you know your equipment, that's usually my requirement because I've done a few classes where I found out that some people unfortunately assume that you're going to teach them in a split second everything about what they have and that can be complicated.

A white dahlia at Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay near Victoria, B.C., up close. (Jana Zachariou)

What are some of the basics for people interested in honing their flower photography skills?

My first suggestion might be surprising to many. When you get to the garden, it's the colour of the flowers, which could be very challenging to capture. If you look at that visible spectrum of light, it starts with the violet and it ends with the red. So the oranges, reds and yellows can be very challenging to capture for a novice photographer. I always suggest to my students, perhaps concentrate on the violets, on the blues, on the greens because that is much easier. You will find more detail captured by your camera. For example, we're talking about spring, the cherry blossoms, they're wonderful. Then you have the camellias, you have the magnolias and the tulips and rhodos and they all have various shades of colour. So my suggestion is always to stay away from the reds in the beginning because you will not be happy with the result.

Photographing red flowers, like this dahlia, can be more difficult, Jana Zachariou says. (Jana Zachariou)

And then we moved into the light. My best time to photograph would be to go out on a cloudy day, on an overcast [day], even a little rain. The reason being it's much easier to capture your subjects when you don't have the strong sunshine because you won't have highlights in the shadows, which will be much more manageable.

The next thing I suggest to my students is to pay attention to the background. When you are capturing the flower, it's like taking a portrait of a person — you don't want clutter behind them. So that's the same concept, kind of move around and figure out which angle would be the best to capture it.

What is your favourite flower to photograph?

It's a Himalayan blue poppy. Victoria is famous for those. The Butchart Gardens, the Government House gardens, they both have the blue poppies. I'm sure there are other locations in Victoria, which I'm not familiar with.