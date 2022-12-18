Artist's Vancouver craft market highlights queer, trans BIPOC creators

To create a space she felt was lacking, an artist in B.C. decided to set up a two-day craft market to highlight queer and trans vendors who are Black, Indigenous or people of colour.

The Flourish market, which ran on Friday and Saturday — online and in-person at the Massey Arts Society at 23 East Pender St. in Vancouver — featured 21 local artists who sold their jewelry, illustrations, crafts and more.

"I was just really noticing a few years ago that markets are very financially inaccessible for a lot of folks. Vending fees often are $100, $200, so I couldn't afford to participate," said market organizer Jotika Samant, who's also an expressive art therapist.

"I also was noticing there wasn't a lot of spaces for queer, trans folks of colour to sell their creations, so I made a space."

Jotika Samant is encouraging people to support local markets, especially those showcasing queer and trans artists of colour. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

Artist vendors paid between $20 to $40 to participate, and those who couldn't attend in-person participated online.

"I think people living on the intersections aren't always represented," she said.

"I wanted to really help create a space where folks like me who are making art about things that are happening in our lives … have space to sell our art."

'I don't have to explain or justify my existence': vendor

Cai Brown, an Algonquin and Métis artist, started beading during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Beading is really like medicine. It's really healing," they said.

"Getting to do something that you know your ancestors have done for however long … to continue that practice is just wonderful."

Cai Brown is an Algonquin and Métis beader, who said they signed up as a vendor at Flourish because they wanted a safe space to sell their crafts. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

Brown says they get inspiration from their friends, community and the world around them.

"I do earrings, pins … all kinds of little things. Some of them are plant themes, some of them are more like little critters. I like insects a lot," they said.

Brown signed up for the market because they like selling in an environment that makes them feel safe.

Cai Brown says they started beading at the peak of the pandemic. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

"Vending in a queer-friendly space is really important to me because I feel like I don't have to explain or justify my existence as a person," they said.

"I know I'm going to be safe and treated respectfully and there aren't going to be questions about my identity or having to prove myself."

Market grew in eight years

In the last few weeks, Samant has received requests from 10 more vendors wanting to sell in-person — whom she couldn't accommodate because of space limitations.

But she says the space could be bigger next year.

"People are so excited," she said. "This is something that's really in high demand."

Samant launched the first Flourish market from her home in 2015, featuring five vendors. The annual event was last held in 2018.

On Saturday, there were 16 vendors in person, and a few hundred visitors came by.

Hundreds visited the Flourish market on Dec. 16-17, which featured a total of 21 vendors in person and online. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

"It feels nice to just have people in this space again, I missed this community aspect of people gathering," Samant said.

"Also just excited to support artists to make some money because I know that's been really hard during the pandemic, so it really warms my heart."

Jotika Samant started the Flourish market in 2015. She says the first one took place in her house, with five vendors. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

She encourages people to support local markets, especially those showcasing queer and trans artists of colour.

"Seek out spaces you're not usually in … seek out your local market," said Samant.

"Really try to support community members."