As flood warnings continued for several northern and Interior B.C. rivers, the only road link to the remote community of Telegraph Creek was cut off Wednesday, stranding many in the community of about 250 residents.

A torrent of water and debris washed out a section of Telegraph Creek Road when a beaver dam burst high on a mountain flanking the highway.

Rick McLean, Chief of the Tahltan Band Council, told CBC Radio West's Sarah Penton he was among a group of residents stuck on the other side of the slide in Dease Lake overnight, nearly two hours' drive from home.

"You just get into emergency management mode and you start thinking about how we're going to get supplies in and out, who's there, who's vulnerable, who's stuck on this side and how you're going to manage those logistics," McLean said.

Rick McLean says flooding and landslides are expected to continue occurring on the only road to the town of Telegraph Creek because the 2018 wildfires destroyed the root systems that stabilized the steep slopes along the gravel highway. (Tahltan First Nation)

Flooding closed major highways in and out of B.C. on Thursday. Highway 1 remains closed Friday both east and west of Revelstoke after serious flooding, while and Highway 16 just east of Jasper, Alta., was inundated following several days of heavy rain.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has issued flood warnings and advisories for the Upper Fraser River and its tributaries and around Prince George as well as the Quesnel River. Areas under flood watch included the Peace Region, northeastern B.C., the Cariboo, the Fraser from Prince George to Boston Bar, and the Thompson River and its north and south branches.

McLean said the Telegraph Creek Road is expected to reopen Friday afternoon with the installation of a temporary culvert.

The road remains vulnerable due, in large part, to the after-effects of the wildfire season in 2018. Fires severely damaged the root systems that stabilized the steep slopes on the gravelled highway along the Tahltan and Stikine Rivers.

It is not the first time the isolated community has been cut off by road failure. A landslide on Tahltan Hill closed the road for several weeks in 2019.

The only road to Telegraph Creek, B.C., was cut off by a rockslide for several weeks in November 2019. (TranBC)

More slides and washouts are expected. Geotechnicians visit every spring to reassess slope stability, McLean said, but there is little that can be done for the damaged root system.

"Time is the cure," he said.