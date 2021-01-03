Flooding prompts evacuation order from Cowichan Tribes First Nation near Duncan, B.C.

Rising waters from heavy rains have forced some members of the Cowichan Tribes First Nation from their homes on Wil'seem Road and Sahilton Road near Duncan, B.C.

The order affecting about 20 properties follows a flood watch for East Vancouver Island from Nanaimo to Fanny Bay. B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says river levels are rising in the area due to heavy rain and may approach or exceed banks.

The order from Cowichan Tribes First Nation lists what people on affected properties should do.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Whistler, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as East and West Vancouver Island.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected over some areas by Saturday evening.

Other areas of the Cowichan Tribes First Nation are under an evacuation alert. They include Quamichan West, Clem Clem, Tyup Road, Joe Road, and Green Point of Khenipson Road.

Residents are being asked to prepare to evacuate their property, should flooding worsen.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Evacuation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Evacuation</a> Order issued by Cowichan Tribes First Nation for Wil'seem & Sahilton Roads. More info & map here: <a href="https://t.co/HuY4AUQzLG">https://t.co/HuY4AUQzLG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFlood</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC

Other alerts

The Regional District of Nanaimo issued evacuation alerts for two properties — 380 Martindale Road in Parksville and 1698 Wilkinson Road in Nanaimo — due to the threat of floodwaters breaching the banks of the Nanaimo and Englishman rivers.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue helped some residents leave their properties in the Parksville area as rising waters cut off vehicle access for some homeowners.