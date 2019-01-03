Flooding possible along 2 Vancouver Island rivers, officials warn

A flood watch has been issued for two rivers on Vancouver Island after two days of heavy rain.

The River Forecast Centre advises that flooding is possible along Englishman River and Little Qualicum River, where water levels are rising rapidly.

Between 60 and 100 millimetres of rain or more has fallen on central and eastern Vancouver Island since Wednesday, and similar amounts have been measured throughout Howe Sound and the Lower Mainland. On the west side of Vancouver Island, more than 150 millimetres has fallen.

With all that water hitting the ground, streamflow on Little Qualicum River has hit levels generally seen only once in 20 years.

High streamflow advisories have also been issued for Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore, the Fraser Valley and most of Vancouver Island.