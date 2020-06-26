Flood watches in effect for rising Fraser and South Thompson rivers

Flood watches have been posted for the upper Fraser and South Thompson rivers after heavy rainfall in parts of the central and eastern Interior over the past week, says the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

The weekend forecast for those areas calls for five to 30 millimetres of rain, which the centre says has the potential to cause additional high water levels.

Most rivers and streams in the province aren't expected to exceed peak flows seen this spring, including the Thompson and Fraser rivers, but could still flood in low-lying areas, the forecast centre said.

The remainder of the Fraser River, which empties into the Strait of Georgia, is under a high stream flow advisory.

Fraser Valley evacuation alerts

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued evacuation alerts for 29 low-lying homes and businesses outside diked areas — including an RV park, a housing development and other properties between Mission and Kent.

A release from the district says the level of the river had edged past 5.5 metres at the gauge in Mission by yesterday morning, an increase of almost a metre since June 11.

Officials say flooding of undiked areas could occur if the level reaches six metres.

There are also high stream flow advisories posted for rivers and streams in the Shuswap, North Thompson and Chilcotin regions.