Flood watch issued for Upper Fraser, Chilcotin rivers as water levels rise amid heat wave
Hot temperatures are creating snowmelt, causing rivers to rise rapidly
Flood watches have been issued for the Upper Fraser River, from the Robson Valley up north to Prince George, and for the Chilcotin River on Sunday.
On Saturday, a flood watch was issued for the Pemberton Valley, as the Lillooet River and its tributaries are also rising rapidly.
The river forecast centre says recent hot temperatures have triggered a significant amount of snowmelt at higher elevations. Temperatures throughout the province are expected to peak later this week.
Continued heat will cause the rivers to rise, the river forecast centre says.
The Dore River near McBride, McKale River and the Morkill River are also part of the Upper Fraser River flood watch.
The Chilcotin River flood watch includes the Taseko River, Chilko River, Chilcotin River, Big Creek, Homathko River and surrounding tributaries draining from the South Coast Mountains.
A flood watch means that river levels are rising, and will continue to rise, affecting nearby areas.
The river forecast centre is advising the public to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.
