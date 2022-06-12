East Kootenay region on flood watch as weather warnings and advisories continue in B.C.

Authorities have issued a flood watch for the East Kootenay region, in addition to a rainfall warning for the Elk Valley, as many parts of northern B.C. and the Interior remain under flood advisories.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre announced Sunday it was upgrading the East Kootenay region to a flood watch, and maintaining high streamflow advisories for the Upper Columbia and West Kootenay regions. The waterways affected include the Elk, Kaslo, Bull, and Kootenay rivers.

The advisory comes as Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Elk Valley, located within the East Kootenay region near the Alberta-B.C. border.

The forecaster stated 50-80 mm of rain could fall in the area by Tuesday morning, and areas near Fernie are expected to receive the highest amount of rain. The rainfall could result in localized flooding, according to Environment Canada.

'Significant flows'

The provincial river forecast centre said rivers could rise to levels not seen in a decade, according to its current hydrologic modelling, "indicating risks for flooding" Monday and Tuesday, especially in the East Kootenays.

"Given the uncertainty in the position of the weather pattern and heaviest rainfall," the centre said in a statement, "it is possible that adjacent areas in the West Kootenay and Upper Columbia also experience significant flows."

A flood warning remains in place for the Liard region in northeastern B.C., and a flood watch was issued for the Upper Fraser and North Thompson regions on Saturday. Many other regions of B.C.'s Interior are either under a flood watch or a high streamflow advisory.

A sign warning of high water levels in Langley, B.C.'s Marina Park is seen in this image posted to Twitter by the Township of Langley on Saturday, due to rising river levels in Fort Langley, the township said. (Township of Langley/Twitter)

In the Fraser Valley, the Marina Park path in Fort Langley was closed Sunday due to rising water levels.

Parts of the Fraser Valley Regional District, including Hope, Boston Bar, Spences Bridge, and Yale, were experiencing landline telephone outages on Sunday, affecting 911 service. But the district noted in an emergency alert that cellphone service is still operational.

A flood warning is the most serious in a three-tiered alert system used by the forecast centre and means flooding is expected.

A flood watch, on the other hand, means that river levels are rising and flooding may occur. The high streamflow advisory is the lowest of the three levels issued by the River Forecast Centre.