Flood warning in effect for Upper Fraser River

A flood watch for the Upper Fraser River in B.C.'s Interior has been upgraded to a warning as river levels continue to rise amid the heat wave affecting most of the province.

McBride, B.C., located on the Fraser River in the Robson Valley, is forecast to reach 38 C on Wednesday and 31 C Thursday and Friday. The seasonal average is 21 C.

"The extremely hot temperatures have triggered an astounding amount of snowmelt at the higher elevations of the Upper Fraser River," the B.C. River Forecast Centre said in the warning.

The forecast centre said that areas that still have snowpack are melting at a rate of up to 100 millimetres of snow water equivalent each day.

A flood warning means that river levels will definitely, or have already, exceeded the levels of their banks.