Flood watch, freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. through Boxing Day

Rainfall warnings and flood watches remain in effect for southwest B.C. as heavy rain follows a week of frigid temperatures and winter storms that have left thousands of people without power.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel. Snow and freezing rain, which could lead to avalanches, is forecast in the Southern Interior until Tuesday, according a weather statement from the province. And most of the Central Interior can also expect freezing rain Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Freezing rain — when low surface temperatures cause rain to reach freezing temperatures near the ground — remains a threat for the South Coast, with icy and slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions.

As of Monday 9 a.m. PT, the flood watch issued by the provincial River Forecast Centre remained in effect for the Lower Mainland and Central, West, and South Vancouver Island including Victoria.

In the centre's three-tiered warning system, a flood watch means river levels are rising and flooding might occur.

It is followed by a high stream-flow advisory, the lowest of the three levels issued by the River Forecast Centre, that indicates minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

High stream-flow advisories are in place for the North Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Lower Fraser Valley, after as much as 25 to 70 millimetres of rain fell were observed in the region Friday.

About 14,0000 households on Vancouver Island and nearly 5,000 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast remained powerless on Monday, as of 10:30 a.m. PT. Poor weather conditions and access challenges have caused delays in making repairs in some areas, BC Hydro said.

After hundreds of cancellations earlier in the week, the Vancouver Airport Authority reported that YVR has resumed services and is operating at 93 per cent of originally scheduled flights.

Strong winds gusting from 70 to 90 km/h in Metro Vancouver Monday morning may throw loose objects around and break tree branches, potentially causing more power outages.

Highway closures due to poor road conditions

Travel advisories remain in place for many provincial highways, urging motorists to only make essential trips.

Multiple highways were closed due to high avalanche risk and severe icing conditions. The highways affected are:

Trans-Canada Highway between Golden, B.C., to Revelstoke.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

Highway 31 at at Lardeau on the north end of Kooteney Lake.

Highway 23 between Revelstoke and Mica Dam, for a stretch of 143 kilometres.

A passenger bus crash on Highway 97C, or the Okanagan Connector, on Saturday night led to four deaths and dozens of injuries, forcing the closure of the highway until Sunday morning.

Police said the investigation into the rollover is ongoing, but it's believed extremely icy local road conditions were a factor.

Dave Duncan, general manager with the Yellowhead Road and Bridge (Nicola), in the Merritt area, said the roads where the "terrible tragedy" took place were icy with a mix of snow and slush.

Saturday "was a particularly challenging day. There were travel advisories in effect put out there by the province for most corridors for the day," he said.

Duncan said there were 14 plow trucks for road safety work, of which four were dedicated especially for the Okanagan Connector.

He advised motorists to pay attention to travel advisories in place and check DriveBC before making any plans.

"Winter conditions and winter routes can change so quickly and conditions can be so variable … folks really should heed it and not travel unless they absolutely have to on the highway corridors."