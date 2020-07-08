Flood evacuation alerts lifted in Prince George

The City of Prince George has lifted the evacuation alert for more than a dozen homes as the water levels in the Fraser River receded Tuesday.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is forecasting that water levels will remain below flood level in the coming days and has downgraded its flood advisories for the river.

Over the weekend, the centre placed the region under flood warning as the Fraser River breached its banks.

Evacuation alerts have now been rescinded for the residents of Farrell Street near Paddlewheel Park, according to a news release from the city.

The forecast centre says while river levels are now receding, flows remain very high in certain regions, particularly on the Quesnel River and tributaries in the Middle Fraser basin, including the San Jose River, Williams Lake River and Bridge Creek.

It also states that further rainfall throughout the week could lead to the river rising again this weekend and into next week.

The City of Prince George says staff are continuing to monitor river levels and that several parks remain closed, including Cottonwood Island Park, the Heritage River Trail from the Cameron Street Bridge to Taylor Drive, Paddlewheel Park, and Hazelton Park.

"The city encourages residents to use caution at all times near the rivers, particularly during periods of increased water levels," it said in a statement.