Suspect in botched Vancouver float plane theft captured in surveillance footage

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of breaking into a float plane terminal, stealing a plane and trying to take off from Vancouver on Friday.

Vancouver police released surveillance footage of the suspect on Wednesday. Officers believe the man broke into the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre and stole a Seair float plane in the harbour.

A statement from police said the man managed to start the plane and tried to take off, but the plane never left the water.

The man crashed into several other Harbour Air float planes at the dock. The Seair plane and Harbour Air planes were extensively damaged, with the Seair plane losing a wing completely.

WATCH | Surveillance footage shows the suspect at the terminal just before 3:30 a.m. PT:

A suspect accused of stealing a float plane in Vancouver was captured by surveillance cameras at the terminal on Feb. 21, 2020. Police later released the footage to the public, asking for help to identify him. 0:06

Police described the suspect as a man in his 40s who is believed to be five feet 10 inches tall with an average build. A statement said he has short brown hair with a slightly receding hairline. Officers added he was clean-shaved with "a pronounced brow ridge."

The statement said he was wearing a red, long-sleeved, zip-up sweater, dark pants and dress shoes.

Investigators believe the man has "working knowledge" of planes.

"This was a very dangerous situation and we are thankful that no one was injured," said Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-0610, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.