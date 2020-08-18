More COVID-19 exposure warnings posted for B.C. flights
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added more flights to its list of possible COVID-19 exposures.
Exposures include international flights from New Dehli, Mexico City and Frankfurt
The notices include flights from New Dehli and Mexico City. The Canadian government has also added an Aug. 5 flight from Frankfurt to Vancouver on its website.
All travellers arriving to B.C. from outside of Canada are required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their arrival.
Passengers on a domestic flight with a confirmed COVID-19 case are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.
The full list of flights is listed on the BCCDC's website. The most recent additions are listed below:
International flights:
|Aug. 5
|Lufthansa Flight 492
|Frankfurt to Vancouver
|Rows 19-25
|Aug. 7
|Aeromexico Flight 696
|Mexico City to Vancouver
|Rows 14-20
|Aug. 9
|Air India Flight 1143
|New Delhi to Vancouver
|Affected rows not reported
Domestic flights:
|Aug. 10
|WestJet Flight 141
|Edmonton to Vancouver
|Rows 17-23
|Aug. 9
|Air Canada Flight 243
|Edmonton to Vancouver
|Rows 2-4 and 12-15
|Aug. 9
|WestJet Flight 171
|Edmonton to Vancouver
|Rows 23-29
|Aug. 8
|WestJet Flight 123
|Vancouver to Calgary
|Rows 25-30
|Aug. 7
|Air Canada Flight 122
|Vancouver to Toronto
|Affected rows not reported
|Aug. 7
|WestJet Flight 461
|Calgary to Kelowna
|Rows 5-11
|Aug. 3
|Air Canada Flight 224
|Vancouver to Calgary
|Rows 20-26
|Aug. 3
|Flair Airlines Flight 8101
|Vancouver to Calgary
|Rows 20-26
|Aug. 3
|Swoop Flight 235
|Edmonton to Abbotsford
|Rows 1-7
|Aug. 3
|WestJet Flight 720
|Vancouver to Toronto
|Rows 4-10
|Aug. 3
|WestJet Flight 714
|Vancouver to Toronto
|Rows 7-13
|Aug. 2
|Swoop Flight 202
|Abbotsford to Edmonton
|Affected rows not reported
