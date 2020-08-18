More COVID-19 exposure warnings posted for B.C. flights

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added more flights to its list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The notices include flights from New Dehli and Mexico City. The Canadian government has also added an Aug. 5 flight from Frankfurt to Vancouver on its website.

All travellers arriving to B.C. from outside of Canada are required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon their arrival.

Passengers on a domestic flight with a confirmed COVID-19 case are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

The full list of flights is listed on the BCCDC's website. The most recent additions are listed below:

International flights:

Aug. 5 Lufthansa Flight 492 Frankfurt to Vancouver Rows 19-25 Aug. 7 Aeromexico Flight 696 Mexico City to Vancouver Rows 14-20 Aug. 9 Air India Flight 1143 New Delhi to Vancouver Affected rows not reported

Domestic flights: