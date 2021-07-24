Weekend flights grounded in Prince George after de-icing equipment breaks down

Flights in and out of Prince George Airport were severely disrupted this weekend, stranding customers at the height of holiday travel.

Gordon Duke, CEO and president of Prince George Airport Authority, said both of the de-icing trucks that work out of the airport — one contracted by Air Canada and the other by WestJet — are not functioning.

"This has never happened before, where two trucks have failed at the same time," said Duke.

Nearly all flights scheduled to leave the airport on Saturday were cancelled.

One of the trucks became unserviceable early last week and is undergoing repair. On Friday morning, the second truck's hydraulic pump blew due to extreme cold.

Temperatures in and around Prince George dropped to –20 C and below over the weekend.

Duke said the replacement part they found locally was not adequate to make the necessary repair, and an alternate part was expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.

Duke said technicians are on standby to have the truck back in operation by Sunday evening.

They have secured an additional de-icing truck, which is expected to arrive on Monday.

"We really want to operate as many flights as we can because we do know how important it is to people at this time of year they get to their destinations," said Duke.

Stranded in Vancouver

Derek Brandt and his wife, who travelled to Vancouver for Brandt's scheduled heart surgery at St. Paul's Hospital, were stranded in the city over the weekend after their Saturday flight back to Prince George was cancelled.

The flight was rescheduled for Sunday evening, but that flight has now been cancelled as well. Brandt said they have been rescheduled for another flight on Monday.

Brandt said WestJet accommodated them with a hotel and food allowance for the first night, but they have not yet been able to secure compensation for a second night.

Brandt, whose heart surgery was on Thursday, said dealing with the cancellations has been stressful in his current condition.

"My energy is depleted. Sitting at an airport for two hours trying to figure out what's going on doesn't really help my situation," said Brandt.

Levi Langevin and his two children, aged five and nine, have been stuck in Vancouver en route to Prince George since Friday.

Langevin said WestJet declined to provide compensation for costs incurred due to the delay. Langevin is paying for a hotel in Vancouver.

"To shut down an entire airport for a few days and leave people everywhere uncompensated and just on their own dollar. We're able to use our credit cards to get through this, but some people aren't," said Langevin.

Langevin now has a flight scheduled back to Prince George for Monday, three days after he was initially supposed to go back.

Air Canada and WestJet did not respond in time to meet CBC's publication deadline.