New SFU scholarship commemorates victims of Flight 752

A new scholarship at Simon Fraser University will commemorate 176 people killed on a passenger plane shot down by the Iranian military last year.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 with a pair of missiles, killing all passengers, including 138 people with ties to Canada.

The Flight 752 Memorial Graduate Scholarship is a way to memorialize the 176 victims and reflect how Canada's universities benefit from the contributions of people from around the world, SFU said in a statement.

The university said many on board the flight had links to Canadian universities as students, alumni or faculty.

"We wanted to acknowledge our lost colleagues, our students, our neighbours and friends, and share our sorrow with their families," said SFU lecturer Mahda Jahromi.

"I still get choked up when I think about how similar each one of the victims were to people like myself and my family. A lot of them were young, educated immigrants with families and so many hopes and dreams, lives to live."

SFU says the scholarship will support graduate students who are "advancing Persian culture and the Iranian community through volunteerism or research."

The scholarship was driven by a group of academics, the university said, and supported by a $30,000 gift from the Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation. The foundation has supported Flight 752 scholarships at other schools, including one at the University of British Columbia.

A Global Affairs Canada report noted that of the 176 killed on Flight 752, 55 were Canadian citizens, 30 were permanent residents and 53 others who were on their way to Canada, via Kyiv, Ukraine. Others killed were from Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

At least 15 victims had ties to B.C.