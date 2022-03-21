Flaw in rail track found but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in northern B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says an unchecked defect in a rail line is responsible for the derailing of 38 Canadian National Rail cars in June 2021.

According to a report released March 21, the spikes keeping the rails in line on a curve in the track were bent, causing the rails to spread. The TSB says the problem was identified in May 2021 but was not fixed before the derailment on June 3 and a follow up inspection did not find the bent spikes where the cars left the tracks.

The report advises crews conducting track inspections to pay "particular attention" to both rails for signs of instability, so that the necessary repairs can be made.

The train in question was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George at the time of the derailment. Despite the cars leaving the tracks, TSB says no dangerous goods were spilled and no crew members were harmed.