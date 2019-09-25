Drivers in Saanich, B.C., are being told to expect lane closures next week as cranes and construction crews move in to begin work on the McKenzie Interchange overpass for pedestrians and cyclists.

The B.C. and federal governments are investing $96 million on the development and construction of the new interchange project on Highway 1 at the intersection of Admirals Road and McKenzie Avenue.

Monday's work will see the northbound section of Highway 1 rerouted onto southbound traffic, which means traffic will be one lane in both directions.

Another closure Thursday will see the southbound section closed. The Ministry of Transportation and Highways says one more traffic closure will be announced at a later date.

The intersection is considered Vancouver Island's No. 1 bottleneck, according to the province.

The project is expected to help improve traffic flow in the Capital Regional District and should reduce collision and improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The final McKenzie Interchange design was announced in spring 2016 after input from the public and many stakeholders, and construction began on Sept. 29 of that year.

A Google Maps satellite image shows construction of the interchange well underway:

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure anticipates removing the traffic lights on Highway 1 by this upcoming winter.

The entire project, including the loop ramp, landscaping and transit facilities, is now expected to be finished by summer 2020.