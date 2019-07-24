Vancouver council seeks to make shorter time limits for public speakers a permanent change

The story you're about to read is 500 words long — but what if it was only allowed to be 300?

This week, both Vancouver council and the TransLink Mayors' Council have items about lowering the maximum time members of the public can speak from five minutes to three.

It comes as council meetings in a number of Metro Vancouver municipalities are often going past 11 p.m. due to the number of speakers on motions.

The Mayors' Council only meets once a month, during the morning. But executive director Mike Buda says it needs to make efficient use of time.

"We want to be sure to open up opportunity for public delegates in each meeting, but we need to ensure we also have enough time to get through the rest of the agenda," he said.

The Mayors' Council will receive the report confirming the new policy on Thursday, and it will be in effect for six months as a pilot project.

The Mayors' Council meets every month at TransLink headquarters in New Westminster to debate and approve regional transportation priorities. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

Vancouver to consider permanent changes

In Vancouver, council recently completed a pilot project with reduced speaking time and will vote on Wednesday on whether to make it permanent.

"I think, overall, it was helpful because it allowed us to get through more speakers and I think that's a good thing," said Coun. Sarah-Kirby Yung.

However, she's somewhat wary about a new proposal that would eliminate the ability for council to ask questions of public speakers, except in limited circumstances.

"I never want to shut down democracy from that perspective," she said.

I'm not sure that I want to shut down the dialogue. but I'm willing to give it a try and see what kind of feedback we get."

Important to hear other voices

Fiona York, an organizer with the Carnegie Community Action Project, hoped council would go back to the old rules.

"For some people, it could be important to have those five minutes. It might be a little more difficult to convey the message ... or they speak differently and maybe have a different first language," she said.

York often helps groups speaking on contentious motions with signing up to speak and preparing key points and argues it's critical local governments don't restrict the time people can speak to elected officials.

"Being on city council obviously involves having a lot of privilege, and so [councillors] often don't have lived experience in a lot of areas," she said.

"Having speakers and being able to ask questions of speakers are going to bring that experience."

In West Vancouver, there's already a three minute limit for speakers. But, recently, council meetings there have been going into the late hours of the night more often.

Longtime councillor Bill Soprovich says the current trend — and current backlash — is just part of the ebb and flow of politics.

"Everybody has their say and that extends to meetings. We understand all that. You know, I've been on council for 23 years, and we used to go to midnight a lot in the early days," he said.

"But everybody should have the right to comment."