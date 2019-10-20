Five suspects arrested and charged for 2018 Kamloops homicide

Five suspects have been arrested and charged in the 2018 murder of 35-year-old Troy Gold of Kamloops, B.C.

Gold was reported missing to the RCMP on Oct. 3, 2018, and, due to his affiliation with organized crime, police said he was labelled a high-risk missing person.

Investigators with the Kamloops Serious Crime Unit came to the conclusion that Gold was murdered, and that he was targeted due to a conflict in the local drug trafficking community.

His body was found northwest of Kamloops in the Lac du Bois Grasslands on Oct. 30, 2018.

Troy Gold was reported missing early in Oct. 2018, before his body was discovered later that month. (Kamloops RCMP)

Investigators identified five suspects, all from Kamloops, who are known to RCMP for their involvement in the local drug trade: Nathan Anthony Townsend, 23, Jayden Michael Eustache, 24, Darian Fredrick Rohel, 44, John Wade Daviss, 38, and Sean Gavril Scurt, 46.

On Friday, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved second degree murder charges against all five men. The men were arrested over Friday and Saturday and remain in custody.

"I hope this serves as a lesson to drug traffickers in our community that violence, regardless of whom it occurs to, will not be tolerated and the Kamloops RCMP remain committed to holding those responsible accountable," said Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

Police have released photos of the men charged, and are asking people with information on the men's involvement in Gold's murder or other drug related activities to contact the RCMP.

