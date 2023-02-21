Five hikers are safe after spending a frigid night in the North Shore mountains.

The group of five men in their 20s became disoriented in bad weather on their way down from Lynn Peak in North Vancouver on Monday evening, according to North Shore Rescue.

"There was a fair amount of snow at that elevation and yet it was windy, cloudy and rainy, so visibility was extremely poor," said Dave Barnett with North Shore Rescue.

Barnett said they received a call from the group around 7:30 p.m. PT, with crews reaching them a few hours later.

"They were right above a very steep cliff and right above them was very steep and slippery terrain," he said.

All five hikers were checked over by paramedics once they reached safety and later released. (North Shore Rescue)

He says the group didn't have enough warm clothing and was unprepared for the weather and conditions.

"One of them seemed incoherent and that's a pretty good warning sign for us," Barnett said.

Two men were airlifted out due to the risk of hypothermia.

Crews helped three others warm up and provided them with better gear to hike out of the area to safety.

Everyone was safely out of the field by 4 a.m., according to North Shore Rescue. They were checked over by paramedics and later released.

Barnett said the group was thankful to be rescued. He cautioned others to be better prepared for the weather and conditions before heading into the mountains.

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association has long advocated for carrying 10 essential items when heading into the mountains for a hike, going camping or for outdoor activities.

Items include a light, a signalling device, fire starter, warm clothes, a pocketknife, shelter, water and food, first-aid kit, a compass or GPS, and a cellphone.