Fitness program inspiring girls to get active makes Western Canadian debut in Kamloops, B.C.

A Montreal-based initiative to encourage high school students to be physically active has expanded to Western Canada for the first time.

Two-hundred forty Kamloops, B.C., high school students showed up at the Tournament Capital Centre on Wednesday to kick off four months of training as part of FitSpirit.

"[Kamloops] is such a great environment for the kids to be active," FitSpirit president and founder Claudine Labelle said of the southern Interior city. "The right resources were also in place and the people are very dynamic [and] believe in the power of sports."

A 2016 study found that 41 per cent of Canadian girls don't participate in sports.

Since FitSpirit launched in 2007, over 185,000 girls in Quebec and Ontario have gone through the program.

"It's getting bigger and bigger because the girls are talking among themselves," Labelle said. "They're encouraging one another. So we see the impact that it's having."

Participants in the Kamloops FitSpirit program taking a pound fitness class. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

Over the next four months, participants will meet two or three times a week to walk, run, do yoga — any physical activity their schools can offer after classes.

FitSpirit is partnering with <a href="https://twitter.com/KamloopsY?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KamloopsY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PacificSportINT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PacificSportINT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Kamloops_SD73?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kamloops_SD73</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/UnitedWay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UnitedWay</a> to officially launch its activities in British Columbia at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EmpowerHER2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EmpowerHER2020</a> event. More than 200 girls are going to experience different physical activities in a new and fun way. <a href="https://t.co/VBI8k7bYA0">pic.twitter.com/VBI8k7bYA0</a> —@Fillactive

"We want to encourage as many girls as possible to participate," said Alexandra Inglis, after school program coordinator for School District 73. "We have definitely tried to invite girls who maybe have had a negative experience or maybe their timetables are too busy to really kind of connect them with an activity of interest."

During the launch event, students were able to try pound fitness, barre, kickboxing and yoga.

Grade 10 students Gracie Dempsey (left), Kiana Morgan and Taylor Sanford are looking forward to trying new activities and forming new friendships. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

"I'm really excited to be able to work out with other girls in a comfortable environment, just having fun," said Grade 10 student Taylor Sanford.

"I think it holds a lot of empowerment and discovery for me and other girls."

Sandford's friend Gracie Dempsey is a dancer, but joined the program to find another sport she might be interested in.

"I'm really excited to get fit and active with all my friends," she said.

At the end of the four-month program, the students will all gather for a five or 10 kilometre walk or run and celebration.