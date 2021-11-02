One person killed after collision involving truck carrying fish in Richmond
Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision that killed one man and sent three others to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning.
The collision happened near No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway
The crash happened near No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway. Photos from the scene show an overturned blue truck with a damaged white BMW next to it, on a walking path near a park.
According to eye witnesses, the truck was hauling live fish, which spilled all over the area after the collision.