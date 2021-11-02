One person killed after collision involving truck carrying fish in Richmond

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision that killed one man and sent three others to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway. Photos from the scene show an overturned blue truck with a damaged white BMW next to it, on a walking path near a park.

Photos from the scene show fish all over the area of the collision. (CBC)

According to eye witnesses, the truck was hauling live fish, which spilled all over the area after the collision.