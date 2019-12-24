Fish farm worker dead after accident at Vancouver Island facility

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that a male worker died during an incident at a salmon fish farm off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday.

Global salmon farming company Cermaq Canada confirmed that one of its employees had died at one of its sites in a statement published on the company website on Monday.

"Out of respect for the family of the employee who has passed, the employees involved, and the official followup process, we will not be providing any further details at this time," the statement reads.

The company adds that the Canadian Coast Guard responded to the incident and that it is working with other authorities on the investigation into the accident.

The BC Coroners Service says it is in the early stages of a fact-finding investigation into the man's death and that WorkSafeBC is also investigating.