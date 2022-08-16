Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Sunken fishing boat shifts into deeper water in Salish Sea, leaks fuel in key orca habitat

Crews are working to drain fuel from a sunken fish boat in U.S. waters just east of Vancouver Island before it fouls a key feeding ground for endangered southern resident killer whales.

Boat went down Saturday off Washington's San Juan Island, around 25 kilometres east of Victoria

Response vessels with a vacuum trucks on board are shown off San Juan Island, Washington. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island.
An update from the U.S. Coast Guard says the 15-metre Aleutian Isle has shifted since it went down Saturday off Washington state's San Juan Island in the Salish Sea, roughly 25 kilometres east of Victoria.

The vessel, loaded with about 10,000 litres of diesel and oil, was originally resting in about 30 metres of water, but U.S. officials say it is now around 60 metres below the surface.

The coast guard says the added depth presents more logistical challenges that the on-scene dive team is working to resolve.

Divers are also trying to gather and remove a large fishing net that has floated free of the wreck. The Coast Guard update says officials are watching the area closely even though no marine mammals have been reported nearby.

Risk to orca habitat

Peter Ross, a senior scientist with Raincoast Conservation Foundation, said the spill happened in the "worst place of all" for southern resident killer whales.

The stretch of Haro Strait where the Aleutian Isle sank is a protected area considered critical habitat for the 74 remaining killer whales in the group. 

The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday the whales were last spotted west of Port Angeles, Wash., at least 50 kilometres from the spill site, but Ross said that's not more than a day's journey for the orcas. 

Coast Guard responders view a boom deployed below off San Juan Island, Washington.
An oil sheen estimated to be several kilometres long now covers waters west of San Juan Island and U.S. officials say it has moved into Canadian waters east of Victoria.

About 640 metres of boom had been laid by Monday night, the Coast Guard said in its latest release, and drones were being used to monitor the sheen and watch for any marine mammals.

