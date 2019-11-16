'I basically have to toss all my stuff': Unique DTES storage program shuts down

Finding a safe place to store clothes or personal documents isn't easy for homeless residents in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. And for some, it just got a lot harder.

For years, nearly 200 people in the community took advantage of a long-term storage program at First United Church. It was the only program of its kind in the community, providing residents with plastic totes for their personal belongings.

Residents like Erich, who declined to give his last name to CBC News as he grapples with poverty and homelessness, have utilized the service for years.

But the program was cancelled late last month — and now, he's scrambling to find places to store his clothes and medical documents.

"It's kind of a sick feeling, not really knowing what to do," said Erich. "It actually kind of ruined my whole fall ... it's stressful to think about it, and where I'm going to go from here."

"I basically have to toss all my stuff, because if I leave it out anywhere else, it will get stolen," he added.

Erich says he has found a temporary location to store some of his personal items, but doesn't know how much longer he'll be able to use it.

First United Church operated a storage program for Vancouver's homeless that allows up to 200 people to store their belongings free of charge. (First United Church)

Money, flooding, rats

The storage operated out of wooden enclosure inside the underground parkade of the First United Church.

Executive director Rev. Carmen Lansdowne says it was a tough decision to cancel the program, but noted it was challenging to run.

"It was originally intended to be run on volunteer hours, but like a lot of other services in the Downtown Eastside it needed to be professionalized ... we ended up running a program that was intended to be very low cost, and it was never fully funded," she said.

Finding staff and finances became growing challenges. Other issues included flooding and rats. A permit for the facility was up for renewal, and likely would have required significant upgrades, said Lansdowne.

Organizers decided to close the facility in August, and officially shut it down in October. First United Church is now looking to redevelop its entire property.

Many residents have trouble finding spaces for their personal belongings, which can make it harder for them to access services like shelters, advocates say. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

New services?

Lansdowne says the church is hoping the city will open up a similar service in its place.

Advocates like Megaphone's Travis Poor are hopeful there will be a solution sooner rather than later.

"A lot of people who carry their belongings around with them, they have a lot of trouble going to doctors appointments, things of that nature because they're actually not able to bring their stuff with them, and it really inhibits the resources they're able to access,"

The City of Vancouver says it recognizes the need for overnight storage options and its considering continuing the program, but did not specify how. Discussions to establish a new program are ongoing.