Most first time home buyers in B.C. unable to access incentive, say buyers, experts

26-year-old Gabriel Haney is looking to buy a one-bedroom apartment in Langley or Burnaby.

He hopes to take advantage of B.C.'s first time home buyers' program, an incentive that exempts people buying their first home from paying property transfer tax, which ranges between one to three per cent of the home cost—provided the property is purchased for $500,000 or less.

"I rely on this grant to be able to afford a home," said Haney, who is originally from Langley, where he now teaches high school.

Even though Haney's budget is around that figure, he is struggling to find a home under the limit in a competitive real estate market.

"A lot of properties are listed at $499,000. . . you have to bid above $500,00 if you want to even be considered."

Haney recalls one home he recently bid on where 30 other offers were placed.

"Even if I wanted to take advantage of that, I can't because I can't compete with the other people who are bidding above," said Haney.

Metro Vancouver mortgage broker Jerry Jackman, who has worked in the business for over 20 years, cannot recall any client who has recently accessed the incentive.

"It's ludicrous to suggest that this is a benefit to first time buyers when there isn't any property that they can buy that would qualify them to get the rebate," said Jackman.

Jackman, who co-owns Think Mortgages with his son, said even outside of metro Vancouver, properties under $500,000 that are also suitable to buyers are difficult to come by.

"It's really not a benefit when there's nothing to buy," said Jackman.

Buyers outside the Lower Mainland are also struggling to buy under the threshold.

42-year-old Michael Huber and his wife Elsa are in the process of buying their first home in Port Alberni for $600,000, therefore not qualifying for the tax exemption.

The Port Alberni home Michael and Elsa Huber purchased for $600,000. The house is 1,887 square feet with four bedrooms and one bathroom and a half finished basement. (Photo submitted by Michael Huber)

"I think that all first time home buyers should have the opportunity to have that tax waived. . . why not give those folks a break?" said Huber.

Huber, who is originally from Surrey, said affordability was part of the reason they decided to move to Port Alberni.

"Having the cap at $525,000 is completely unrealistic in today's market in B.C. They need to give their heads a shake or at least just come back to the table and do the math, because it's not fair."

B.C.'s Ministry of Finance says 14,664 homeowners used the program in 2021, making up 8.6 per cent of all 170,377 home sales that year.

"Making homes more affordable for people and families is a priority for this government, and this is only one of several programs available to support people with moving into homeownership," the ministry said in an email statement.

Keeping up with inflation

The First Time Home Buyers tax exemption was first introduced by the provincial government in 1994. The maximum house price has been raised several times since.

Since 2014, the limit has been raised once from $475,000 to $500,000 in 2017, representing a 5.2 per cent increase.

Since 2014, the limit has been raised once from $475,000 to $500,000 in 2017, representing a 5.2 per cent increase.

Comparatively, average residential home prices in the province have increased by 63.2 per cent in this time frame, from $568,405 in 2014 to $927,877 in 2021.

Chief Economist with the B.C. Real Estate Association (BCREA) Brendon Ogmundson said the limit has not kept up with home prices, partially due to a large price jump over the last two years.

"If you don't at least index to inflation with these thresholds they're just going to become less relevant."

Ogmundson said those hoping to buy a home for under $500,000 in the province are limited to certain regions–median property prices fall below this amount in the Cariboo region, in Northern B.C., and in the Kootenays, excluding major cities. He said some parts of the Fraser Valley have a median apartment price under $500,000.

"If you're looking in Victoria or Vancouver it's going to be really, really difficult," said Ogmundson.

The Ministry of Finance said the government reviews and considers changes of provincial taxes each year, but it is too early to talk about changes in the 2023 budget.

Tax incentives not the solution?

Thomas Davidoff, a UBC Finance Professor who specializes in real estate, said while expanding this incentive will help some to purchase their first home, the government should focus on other measures for housing affordability.

"It helps people get over the line, but on the other hand you are rewarding people who are close to over the line or would have crossed the line anyway. People who have no chance at buying a home don't benefit," said Davidoff.

He said the government should focus on augmenting supply and providing financial support to renters with low income.

"I think we have a problem with too much demand or not enough supply. I'm not sure that the government ought to expand the generosity of incentives to purchase homes," said Davidoff.