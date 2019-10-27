First responders called to Capilano River after reports of man falling in swift-moving river

Emergency first responders were called to the Capilano River on Vancouver's North Shore after reports that someone fell into the river early Sunday afternoon.

One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition and a second person was transported by ambulance in stable condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Caeli Turner.

"B.C. EHS received a call at 12:47 p.m. this afternoon about two individuals near Capilano River in distress," Turner said.

"It was at the river itself but I don't have any further details."

Allie Lacasse was out for a walk with her boyfriend near the river's hatchery when she witnessed the incident.

"We heard people yelling," she said.

"A little bit further down the river, a crowd of people were chasing someone down the river. There was a man who was stuck in the river, pressed up against a very large boulder."

She described the river as having a strong current and said it looked like the person was in the river for about 10 minutes before bystanders used poles and rope to pull him out.

"It looked like he was able to walk after but obviously pretty cold and shaken," Lacasse said.

She didn't witness the second person injured.