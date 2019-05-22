1st legal pot shop opens in Prince George this week

Prince George's first legal cannabis store opens to the public Thursday morning.

Grasshopper Retail is setting up shop downtown in a former gelato store.

The pot shop will open its doors along a once gritty street that's now home to a brew pub, a specialty grocery and an upscale coffee shop. It's also a short walk from high end condominiums being built near city call.

Store features artisanal, glass-blown, local bongs

The shop's interior looks like a spa, with white and faux-wood walls. Spotless glass cases display intricate artisanal bongs, crafted by a Prince George glass blower.

Store co-owner Sandy Przsienv displays an intricate artisanal bong created by a Prince George glass blower (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

"We were always on the same page about what kind of clientele we want in our store," said Grasshopper co-owner Joe Postnikoff. "We want everyone to come in, but we also understand that legal cannabis is not cheap."

Postnikoff is a Realtor. In addition to selling houses, he's now busy stocking his store with products like Lemon Skunk and Diesel Kush.

Downtown store open 7 days a week

"I've actually gained [real estate] clients, not lost them...[over] the stigma of cannabis," Postnikoff said.

The cannabis store's other co-owners are pulp mill millwright Derrick Przsienv and former medical lab technician Sandy Przsienv.

Millwright, realtor and lab tech open cannabis store

Przsienv says they're casual cannabis users.

"I think it helped us keeping everything professional," she said. "It's not about getting baked all day for us. It's about providing something that's safe for people."

The owners of Grasshopper prepare to open their doors to the public for the first time Thursday. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

The shop's owners say once customers have presented two pieces of ID, they'll move to a back sales room to try "smell jars." They can also use magnifying glasses to study more than two dozen kinds of cannabis.

5 other pot shops approved by Prince George

Grasshopper plans to operate seven days a week.

At Prince George's first legal pot shop, customers will be able to browse, smell and magnify cannibis before they buy. (Grasshopper Retail Inc./Contributed )

Prince George city council has approved six cannabis stores.

But almost nine months after legalization, Grasshopper is the only one to open its doors.

The B.C. Ministry of Attorney General said there's no "typical length of time and no way to predict how long an application will take."

The ministry said the approval process is designed to be rigorous and diligent, not quick.