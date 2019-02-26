First permanent modular homes for Surrey's homeless take step forward

The B.C. government has submitted a rezoning application to the City of Surrey to build 38 permanent modular homes for people experiencing homelessness.

This is the first permanent site selected by Surrey, as part of the province's commitment with the city to build 250 supportive modular homes.

B.C. Housing says the project, named Peterson Place, will be a three-storey modular building designed to fit the aesthetic of the community.

Owned by B.C. Housing, the land for the project is located at 13245 King George Boulevard in the community of Whalley.

Housing will be supplemented with around-the-clock support services, including access to daily meals, counselling, life skills and employment programming, as well as clinical treatment from Fraser Health.

"This housing is an opportunity for people to leave the streets and shelter system for safe and stable housing, towards improved quality of life," said B.C. Housing.

The province says homes will be made available for people in the surrounding area who are experiencing homelessness and those already living in temporary supportive housing in central Surrey.

All new residents will be required to pay rent and sign program and good neighbour agreements.

B.C. Housing plans to hold a public information session on March 19, 2019, where community feedback will be collected to inform the direction of the project.

If approved, construction of the modular homes is expected to begin in the summer of 2019, with occupancies being filled in early 2020.

The project is funded through the Building B.C.'s Rapid Response to Homelessness program, a provincewide investment of $291 million to build more than 2,000 homes across B.C.

The province says the sites of the remainder of the 250 permanent supportive homes in Surrey will be announced in the coming months.