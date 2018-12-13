First of Curtis Sagmoen's multiple criminal trials starts today in Vernon

A North Okanagan man, accused of threatening and assaulting sex trade workers in four separate incidents, will stand trial Thursday on one count of mischief for an alleged incident last summer near Falkland, B.C.

Curtis Sagmoen, 37, is accused of "wilfully placing spikes or nails on a board or spike belt to damage the tires of a motor vehicle of a value not in excess of $5,000," according to Daniel McLaughlin of the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The trial is scheduled for one day in Vernon Provincial Court.

Alleged threats and assaults against sex trade workers

Sagmoen has been in custody since he was arrested last October and charged with several offences related to alleged threats against a sex worker in August 2017.

The charges include disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm and uttering threats.

Police search a farm near Salmon Arm, B.C., in October 2017. (Desmond Murray/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Days later, the RCMP began a large scale search of a farm on Salmon River Road south of Salmon Arm belonging to Sagmoen's parents where investigators found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux​.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux​'s death, and Sagmoen has not been named a suspect, but police called the 18-year-old's death suspicious at the time.

In January of this year, the RCMP announced more charges against Sagmoen for alleged crimes against two other sex trade workers.

Sagmoen was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm for an incident that allegedly occurred in August 2017 and assault for another alleged incident in July, 2017.

"The new charges involve two different victims working as online escorts who used backpage.ca/backpage.com to advertise their services," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release at the time.

"The victims attended to locations in close proximity to 2290 Salmon River Road, Salmon Arm, in response to inquiries on their ads where the alleged offences then occurred."

Sagmoen will stand trial on the charges next year at dates yet to be determined.

Traci Genereaux was 18 when she went missing in May 2017. (RCMP)

He will also attend a five-day trial in February next year in Port Coquitlam on one count of assault causing bodily harm for alleged offences against another sex trade worker in 2013, this time in Maple Ridge.

Rally for missing local women

Protesters are expected to rally outside the Vernon courthouse ahead of his trial on Thursday morning, as they have every time Sagmoen has had a court appearance.

Organizers say they hope to draw attention to several missing women from the area and the fact that no one has been charged in Traci Genereaux's death.

Sagmoen has not been named a suspect in any of the cases of the missing women or the Traci Genereaux case.