First Nations call for independent investigation into police shooting

First nations organisations on Vancouver Island's west coast are calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the police shooting of 28-year-old Julian Jones.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police say two officers from the Tofino RCMP attended a residence in the community of Opitsaht to follow up on a call about a woman believed to be in distress.

After they arrived, a man was shot and killed. Another man was taken into custody. The woman was located and taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Now the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, along with the Pacheedaht First Nation and the First Nations Leadership Council are calling for a fully independent and transparent investigation.

The RCMP's Vancouver Island General Investigative Section (GIS) is investigating the call to police, including allegations that the woman was being held against her will.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, a civilian-led police oversight agency, is also investigating the incident.

In a written statement from the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, First Nations leaders said the use of deadly force by Canadian police forces against Indigenous peoples is epidemic and called for an Indigenous person to be appointed to the IIO probe.