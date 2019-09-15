Skip to Main Content
First Nations medical centre to receive more than $2M in funding from health ministry
The B.C. Ministry of Health and the First Nations Health Authority will provide more than $2 million to expand a medical centre focused on the health needs of urban Indigenous people in Vancouver.

Lu'ma Medical Centre will be able to serve 1,750 new patients

B.C.'s Health Minister Adrian Dix (4th from left) is flanked by members of the First Nations Health Authority, Lu'ma Medical Centre staff and MPs Jenny Kwan and Don Davies at a funding announcement September 15, 2019. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)

The health ministry and FNHA will provide more than $1.8 million in ongoing funding and over $200,000 in one-time funding to Lu'ma Medical Centre.

The government said in a statement that the money will be used to expand Indigenous primary-care services.

The ministry says the centre will soon be able to hire a dozen additional full-time equivalent health-care professionals and serve 1,750 new patients, bringing its total patient count to 2,900.

Lu'ma, which was founded to address the significant health disparities faced by Indigenous people, is in its third year of operation and provides health and outreach services.

The centre's website says it has a four-to-five-week wait-list.

"We provide culturally integrated care through an Indigenous lens, which enables us to take back control of our own health and wellness through self-determination," Dr. Michael Dumont, the centre's medical director, said in a statement.

