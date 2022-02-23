Ottawa investing over $11M to support First Nations commercial fisheries in B.C.

The Canadian government says it is investing $11.8 million to support First Nations commercial fishing in British Columbia.

The money was announced Wednesday by Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray at a press event on Snuneymuxw territory on Vancouver Island.

According to the ministry, the funding will support new business and training opportunities for 31 Indigenous commercial fisheries companies representing 117 First Nations across the province.

Funds will be distributed under the Pacific Integrated Commercial Fisheries Initiative (PICFI) that the federal government launched in 2007 and says is designed to increase First Nations' access to B.C.'s commercial fishing industry.

There are 52 total initiatives receiving financial help. They include:

Expanded halibut quotas for Sechelt Fishing Limited Partnership.

Investments in kelp aquaculture for Klahoose Shellfish Limited Partnership.

Purchasing a cannery packaging machine for Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood Limited Partnership.

Obtaining groundfish access for SalPac Fisheries Limited.

Upgrading and increasing shellfish aquaculture operations with the purchase of two million oyster seeds and one million clam seeds for Pentlatch Seafoods Limited-K'omoks First Nation.

Purchasing a fishing vessel and making improvements to the Nk'mip landing site to accommodate commercial fishing vessels for Okanagan Nation Aquatic Enterprises Limited.

Click here for a more extensive list.

Additional funding will support four new entrants in establishing commercial fisheries companies in the PICFI program, including the Gitksan, Wet'suwet'en, and Gitanyow Nations; Klahoose and Homalco Nations; Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo Nations; and the Lower Fraser Enterprise Limited Partnership.

Jennifer Woodland, CEO of Nuu‐chah‐nulth Seafood LP, said the goal is not only to build a strong seafood economy, but also a sustainable one that will benefit multiple generations to come.

According to the fisheries ministry, the funding shows a commitment to a renewed relationship with Indigenous people based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership.

"The federal government has been listening," said Murray.

The minister also acknowledged that Pacific salmon fisheries are in a "challenging state"' and the federal government is working with First Nations to restore stocks.



Her department has said that many B.C. salmon populations are declining to historic lows due to climate change, habitat degradation and "fishing pressures.''



About 60 per cent of the province's commercial salmon fisheries were closed last June as part of Ottawa's Pacific salmon recovery efforts.