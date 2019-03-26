Significant piece of Coast Salish art stolen in Nanaimo

A significant piece of Coast Salish art has been stolen from its display in Nanaimo, B.C.

The cedar spindle whorl, designed and created by local carver Joel Good, hasn't been seen since Thursday.

It's been on display near the intersection of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, in the city's old quarter, since 2015. Before then, the piece lived at Maffeo Sutton Park.

Historically used as a tool for spinning wool, the spindle whorl is a symbol for the Snuneymuxw First Nation, with carvings or decorations often depicting legends and family stories.

The spindle whorl's display in Nanaimo, sitting empty after the theft. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

An artist profile with Joel Good from the City of Nanaimo in 2013 shows the missing spindle whorl during its creation: