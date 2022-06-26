Special weather statement for heat stretches across most of B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a warning over the first real hot stretch of the summer for much of the province of British Columbia.

It says from now until Monday, temperatures could climb into the mid-30 C for some regions.

The special weather statement about heat has been issued for the majority of the province.

It says although daytime highs could well exceed seasonal averages, overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the teens for most regions.

Environment Canada is asking people to watch out for heat-related illness.

As temperatures in the low to mid-30 C arrive, the River Forecast Centre says it's uncertain how the conditions could affect snowmelt and raise river levels, but warns unsettled weather and thunderstorms are forecast next week, bringing additional flood risks.

Environment Canada says increased stream flows due to run-off are "probable."

Severe thunderstorm warning

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Fort Nelson, while other areas of the province's northeast corner are under severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada says meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled air mass pushes onshore.