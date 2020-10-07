1st-degree murder charge laid in death of Mission man

A 60-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Vien Ngoc Bui, 64, in Mission, B.C.

Van Chau Nguyen was arrested by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Oct. 2 and is also charged with arson, forceful confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Bui's remains were discovered in the aftermath of an early morning fire in the 30800-block of Gunn Avenue on Aug. 8.

IHIT says the two men knew each other, but is releasing few details.

"This was a highly involved investigation that began with a very challenging crime scene," said Sgt. Frank Jang.

Nguyen's next court appearance is on Oct. 9.