51-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting
A 51-year-old man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour last weekend.
Francois Joseph Gauthier will face charges for the murder of Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal
The BC Prosecution Service approved the charge against Francois Joseph Gauthier, according to Vancouver police.
Gauthier also faces one count of possessing a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm without being the holder of authorization or a licence under which he may possess the firearm.
On Saturday, April 17, police responded to calls of shots fired outside Cardero's Restaurant around 8:30 p.m.
Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, was pronounced dead on scene.
Gauthier remains in custody until his next court appearance.