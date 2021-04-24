51-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

A 51-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour last weekend.

The BC Prosecution Service approved the charge against Francois Joseph Gauthier, according to Vancouver police.

Gauthier also faces one count of possessing a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm without being the holder of authorization or a licence under which he may possess the firearm.

On Saturday, April 17, police responded to calls of shots fired outside Cardero's Restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, was pronounced dead on scene.

Gauthier remains in custody until his next court appearance.