'They're extremely happy': B.C.'s first baby of 2020 born at Royal Columbian Hospital

The first baby to be born in British Columbia in the new decade arrived at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The baby girl does not have a name yet, but parents Claire and Jahamel Tabuada of Coquitlam have been calling her by the nickname "Clarita."

This is the couple's second child and her birth was especially emotional for them. In 2017, Claire had a stillbirth. She was 37 weeks pregnant at the time.

"Certainly being the first baby in British Columbia for 2020 is always a great honour. But for this family in particular it's very special," said Tasleem Juma, spokesperson for the Fraser Health Authority.

The first baby born in B.C. in 2020 is not yet named. (Fraser Health)

"Clarita" was born early, at 35 weeks. She was due at the end of January, so the Tabuadas were initially worried, according to Juma.

The baby was born four pounds, 10 ounces.

"This was definitely a surprise for them. They didn't realize what time it was. And so when their care team let them know that they were the first in all the British Columbia, they were quite surprised and very taken aback, but feeling very blessed and very happy," Juma said.

Because "Clarita" was born early, she is in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. But Juma says she is doing well and will be able to go home with her parents within a few days.

Juma said Claire is looking forward to taking her daughter home and having quality family time.

This is the second year in a row the Royal Columbian Hospital has delivered the first B.C. baby of the new year. Juma said it's always a proud moment for the staff, as well as for the parents.

"They do have bragging rights. Their daughter will have that for the rest of her life ... being the first one in 2020."