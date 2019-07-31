Boaters reminded to play it safe during Celebration of Light fireworks

While throngs of people fill the shorelines around English Bay in Vancouver during the Celebration of Light fireworks displays, boaters are able to get even closer to the barge at the centre of the show.

However, with hundreds of vessels on the water in the dark, police and fire officials are reminding people to stick to the rules and stay safe.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services will have its Fireboat 2 unit in the exclusion zone near the barge on Wednesday night, when the Canadian team takes its turn in the annual competition.

According to assistant chief of operations Kevin Wilson, firefighters are primarily on hand in case anything actually catches fire, but they're in place if there's any trouble or distress on the water.

Spectators watch a Celebration of Light performance in Vancouver. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Wilson said if everyone carefully follows the rules, it should be a night free of emergencies.

"We really want people to follow their safety regulations, so children should be within arm's reach of adults, everyone should have a life-jacket ... things happen in a hurry in an emergency," he said.

Once darkness falls, it can be difficult to keep track of different boats, and Wilson said the visibility issue can be even more troubling for people in canoes, kayaks or on paddle boards.

Kevin Wilson of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says a boat can make a great vantage point to take in the fireworks, but being safe is key to avoiding trouble. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"They're not necessarily highly visible," he said, adding that people should wear reflective clothing and vests.

Const. Steve Addison said Vancouver police responded to a call for a stolen boat during the display put on by team India on Saturday night, and managed to recover the vessel.

He said liquor and boating are a bad mix, adding that officers had lots of interactions with boaters on Saturday — though he didn't have a number for how many pour-outs or other infractions took place. He said police will be back out in English Bay on Wednesday night.

Firefighters Jay Devery and Jay Zoney stand aboard the Fireboat 2 unit. The boat will be close to the barge during fireworks night, just in case anything catches fire or boaters find themselves in distress. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"We do have our Vancouver police marine unit that will be out on the water checking in with boaters to make sure not just that everybody is not just having a good time, but having a good time and doing so safely," said Addison.

Both Addison and Wilson said the time immediately after the show ends can be especially dangerous, as everybody makes for land at the exact same time.

"Everyone wants the same thing, they're all there for the fireworks and it gets very congested," said Wilson, who added that being courteous and careful can help make things run smoothly.

With files from Tina Lovgreen

Do you have more to add to this story? Email rafferty.baker@cbc.ca

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker