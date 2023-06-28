Will your city have fireworks this Canada Day? It depends on the fire risk — and cost

Canada Day 2023 will not be ending with a bang for many B.C. cities, sparking a mix of disappointment and understanding from residents looking forward to celebratory fireworks on July 1.

In some places, the decision has come down to the risks: dozens of wildfires are burning across the province's Interior and northeast, with the fire danger in the region rated high to extreme.

So many local governments simply don't think setting off more explosives is the right decision.

"We know people are keen for fireworks, particularly to celebrate Canada Day, but it simply is not worth the risk," Prince George fire chief Cliff Warner said, while announcing the city's fireworks display will be called off.

"We've already seen people in northeast B.C. evacuated earlier this month due to wildfires, so we need to make sure we're playing our part and being sensible during the summer months."

Assessing risks

Likewise, the Cultus Lake Park Board near Chilliwack, east of Vancouver, has decided to forego a fireworks display, despite receiving permission from the forests ministry to move forward amidst the current fire ban.

The board said with fires burning across Canada, it would be more appropriate to wait until later in the year to host the event.

Elsewhere, cities are moving ahead with officially sanctioned displays.

Kelowna and Kamloops, which in recent years have borne the brunt of wildfires and smoke dampening summer celebrations, are taking advantage of a relatively calm year in their region to put on a light show.

Kamloops fire chief Ken Uzeloc said he carefully reviewed the safety plan before approving a fireworks show scheduled for Riverside Park this Saturday — the first such event in the city since 2019.

But, he said, he's prepared to revoke permission should the weather change.

"If the day of, all of a sudden it's way too windy and we're not going to be able to control where those fireworks are going to go and where those embers are going to fall out onto, we can shut it down."

Personal fireworks still banned

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the northern part of Vernon, B.C., suspected to have been caused by fireworks Thursday morning at 1 a.m. PT, according to local fire services. (Vernon Fire Rescue Services)

The key, Uzeloc said, is for fireworks display to be put on by a licensed professional in a controlled environment. His larger concern is people who may purchase and set off personal fireworks in their own yards or on public property — something banned by Kamloops and many other municipalities.

"It might be legal to buy them," he said. "But it is not legal to set them off."

In fact, the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs passed a resolution last year to lobby for a complete federal ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks, citing the risks they pose if not stored and used correctly.

Those dangers were reinforced this week in Vernon when crews responded to a house fire believed to have been caused by fireworks.

Anyone found using fireworks during a fire ban can be fined up to $100,000 if convicted in court, while other cities have their own penalties for the illegal storage and use of fireworks.

High costs cancel Vancouver celebrations

Earlier this year the Port of Vancouver announced it was permanently cancelling its annual fireworks display from Canada Place primarily due to rising costs.

That news prompted Mayor Ken Sim to say on social media he would be reaching out to the port authority with the "hope to see a return of Canada Day fireworks in the coming years."

When CBC News asked Vancouverites their thoughts on the lack of fireworks this week, reviews were mixed, with many saying they enjoyed the sense of celebration while also expressing concern about the impact the explosions have on the environment, pets and wildlife.

"I think banning fireworks is actually great because of the air pollution that happens and the animals that get terrified," said Dianne Felskie.

"But I did love fireworks when I was a kid ... so it's mixed."

Where can you see fireworks in B.C. this Canada Day?

Here's a partial list of Canada Day celebrations happening across British Columbia, with and without fireworks.

Vancouver

Canada Place

Historically the largest Canada Day celebration outside of Ottawa, the newly-named Canada Together celebration is planned jointly between the Port of Vancouver, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. Events include performances by Tegan and Sara and the Tsleil-Waututh Warriors, among others, a citizenship ceremony, and more.

Surrey

Bill Reid Millennium Amphiheatre in Cloverdale

A free day of music and events, including performances by Broken Social Scene and Crown Lands, will come to a close with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Abbotsford

Abbotsford Exhibition Park

No fireworks, but a laser light show will close a full day of events including a morning flea market and parade, music and more.

Richmond

Steveston

The Steveston Salmon Festival returns for its first full day of operations since 2019 with events closing with fireworks at Imperial Landing at 10:15 p.m.

Coquitlam

Town Centre Park

Fireworks over Lafarge Lake at 10 pm. will close out a day of music and multicultural performances including Korean tightrope walking, Bollywood dancing and Persian pop music.

Victoria

B.C. Legislature

Fireworks over Victoria's Inner Harbour will go off at 10:20 p.m., after a day of performances and family-friendly events along Belleville Street.

Kelowna

Waterfront Park

Activities and performances will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 pm. when fireworks will be set off in Tugboat Bay.

Kamloops

Riverside Park

A 9:30 p.m. fireworks display is scheduled following a day of activities including a pancake breakfast and multicultural performances.

Prince George

Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park

Fireworks have been cancelled, but the Bollywood Dream Dancers, Khast'an Drummers, Old Time Fiddlers and Yalenka Ukrainian Dancers are among the multicultural performances that will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.