House fires, fireworks mischief keep Vancouver crews busy on Halloween night
Firefighters did drive-bys of city parks to watch for fireworks damage, garbage fires
Vancouver fire crews had a busy Halloween night.
The department dealt with several structure fires in the early morning hours of Friday, in addition to several smaller fires caused by fireworks and mischief in city parks.
Battalion Chief Dave Rosenlund said Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were doing drive-bys at several city parks watching for fireworks throughout the night.
"There were kids playing with the fireworks in the parks and lighting garbage cans," he said.
Rosenlund said there were several first-alarm fires across the city.
Our crews continue a busy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halloween?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halloween</a> with a working fire on Alma. <br><br>One person taken to hospital by <a href="https://twitter.com/BC_EHS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BC_EHS</a>.<br><br>Cause under investigation. <br><br>Fast attack and rapid fire control by our <a href="https://twitter.com/VanFireRescue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VanFireRescue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IAFF18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAFF18</a> crews. <a href="https://t.co/JDmmLxO3R9">pic.twitter.com/JDmmLxO3R9</a>—@FireChiefReid
He was in command at a house fire near Athlone Street and West 43rd Avenue in the Oakridge neighbourhood around 3 a.m. PT.
The house was being renovated at the time and was unoccupied. The fire had already destroyed most of the roof by the time crews arrived.
No one was injured but Rosenlund said the work had been taxing on his crews.
"It's ... been quite a toll on all the crews tonight," he said. "While we're working everything's good ... we'll see the toll it takes in the morning."
In the West End, a high-rise building was evacuated on Thursday evening after a fire broke out on the 16th floor.
VFRS says it will continue to investigate the structure fires in the morning.
Another major fire right now for <a href="https://twitter.com/VanFireRescue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vanfirerescue</a> crews - 2nd alarm 5000 blk Athlone St.<a href="https://twitter.com/IAFF18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAFF18</a> <a href="https://t.co/yHnMwtoTqe">pic.twitter.com/yHnMwtoTqe</a>—@FireChiefReid
