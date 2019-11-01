Skip to Main Content
House fires, fireworks mischief keep Vancouver crews busy on Halloween night
The department dealt with several house fires overnight, in addition to numerous smaller fires caused by fireworks and mischief in city parks.

Firefighters did drive-bys of city parks to watch for fireworks damage, garbage fires

Gian-Paolo Mendoza · CBC News ·
Battalion Chief Dave Roselund at the scene of a house fire in the Oakridge neighbourhood overnight. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Vancouver fire crews had a busy Halloween night.

The department dealt with several structure fires in the early morning hours of Friday, in addition to several smaller fires caused by fireworks and mischief in city parks.

Battalion Chief Dave Rosenlund said Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were doing drive-bys at several city parks watching for fireworks throughout the night.

"There were kids playing with the fireworks in the parks and lighting garbage cans," he said.

Rosenlund said there were several first-alarm fires across the city.

He was in command at a house fire near Athlone Street and West 43rd Avenue in the Oakridge neighbourhood around 3 a.m. PT.

The house was being renovated at the time and was unoccupied. The fire had already destroyed most of the roof by the time crews arrived.

No one was injured but Rosenlund said the work had been taxing on his crews.

"It's ... been quite a toll on all the crews tonight," he said. "While we're working everything's good ... we'll see the toll it takes in the morning."

In the West End, a high-rise building was evacuated on Thursday evening after a fire broke out on the 16th floor.

VFRS says it will continue to investigate the structure fires in the morning.

