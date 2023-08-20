Critical firefighting equipment taken from B.C. wildfire area, official says

Various firefighting gear protecting structures from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has been repeatedly moved and taken over the last two days, says the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The missing gear includes at least 15 sets of equipment, which each contain multiple pumps, hoses, and sprinklers, according to BCWS information officer Forrest Tower. An ATV was also stolen.

Equipment was taken mostly in the communities of Scotch Creek and Celista, where massive wildfires have destroyed properties and forced people from their homes. Other pieces have also been stolen from the nearby communities of Magna Bay and Lee Creek, says Tower.

"It is not OK what's happening," said Tower. "It could get to the point where we're not able to work in that area."

While some pumps or sprinklers will typically get moved or stolen while crews are fighting fires, what firefighters have seen in the last 48 hours is "far beyond normal," he said.

In one location on a bridge near Scotch Creek, Tower said crews had to replace a full gear set-up four times in the last two days.

WATCH: B.C. Wildfire Service says missing equipment could hamper ability to fight wildfires: Critical firefighting equipment stolen, says wildfire information officer Duration 1:40 Various firefighting gear has been repeatedly moved and stolen in the Shuswap region over the last two days, according to B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Forrest Tower.

"We can't effectively service that area," said Tower.

He says RCMP officers are patrolling the communities and have made arrests.

RCMP confirmed officers are present in the area and are patrolling, but were not able to provide any further information regarding the BCWS's reports of thefts by CBC's deadline.

Tower urged the public to contact local fire crew members if they have concerns about where equipment is placed or how it is being used.

He added that even if certain gear appears not to be in use, it may be set up for a reason but not currently running, as is the case with inactive sprinklers.

Tower said almost all of the wildfire service's equipment is currently deployed, and the gear being taken now means there will be fewer supplies available to fight wildfires later in the summer.

"We might have to stop putting new stuff up," said Tower.