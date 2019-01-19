Firefighters scramble to fire burning on Burnaby Mountain

Firefighters are trying to put out a fire on Burnaby Mountain near Aubrey Street and Pinehurst Drive, close to the Kinder Morgan tank farm.

People in the area describe a mass of firetrucks arriving and the skyline glowing orange from the blaze. Some residents said the fire is at a nearby equipment shed, which is surrounded by forest.

Smoke can be seen rising above rooftops on Burnaby mountain from a fire on Jan. 19, 2019. (Amanda Adams)

Amanda Adams said she heard ongoing sirens in the area and "a bright orange flickering glow over the rooftops."

The Burnaby Fire Department says it is responding to a fire in the area, but has not released details of what is burning or how severe the fire is.