Firefighters scramble to douse flames at CN Rail building in Prince Rupert
A fire, near the Kwinitsa station in Prince Rupert, broke out mid-afternoon Sunday and was still burning by evening.
The fire near the waterfront started Sunday and was still burning by evening
Firefighters are scrambling to douse flames at a CN Rail building at the waterfront in Prince Rupert, B.C.
The fire, near the Kwinitsa station, broke out mid-afternoon Sunday and was still burning by evening.
A crowd of about 70 people gathered on a nearby hillside to watch the firefighting efforts.
The Prince Rupert Fire Department was not able to provide details on the state or cause of the fire early Sunday evening.
With files from Matt Allen