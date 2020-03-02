Firefighters scramble to douse flames at CN Rail building in Prince Rupert

Firefighters are scrambling to douse flames at a CN Rail building at the waterfront in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The fire, near the Kwinitsa station, broke out mid-afternoon Sunday and was still burning by evening.

A crowd of about 70 people gathered on a nearby hillside to watch the firefighting efforts.

The Prince Rupert Fire Department was not able to provide details on the state or cause of the fire early Sunday evening.