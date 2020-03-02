Skip to Main Content
Firefighters scramble to douse flames at CN Rail building in Prince Rupert
British Columbia

Firefighters scramble to douse flames at CN Rail building in Prince Rupert

A fire, near the Kwinitsa station in Prince Rupert, broke out mid-afternoon Sunday and was still burning by evening.

The fire near the waterfront started Sunday and was still burning by evening

CBC News ·
The fire engulfing a CN building in Prince Rupert, B.C. on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Matt Allen/CBC )

Firefighters are scrambling to douse flames at a CN Rail building at the waterfront in Prince Rupert, B.C. 

The fire, near the Kwinitsa station, broke out mid-afternoon Sunday and was still burning by evening.

A crowd of about 70 people gathered on a nearby hillside to watch the firefighting efforts.

The Prince Rupert Fire Department was not able to provide details on the state or cause of the fire early Sunday evening.

With files from Matt Allen

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories