Firefighters scramble to contain fire burning on Burnaby Mountain

Firefighters say they have contained a fire at a demolition company on Burnaby Mountain on Aubrey Street near Pinehurst Drive, close to the Kinder Morgan tank farm.

People in the area described a mass of firetrucks arriving and the skyline glowing orange from the blaze. Amanda Adams said she heard ongoing sirens in the area and "a bright orange flickering glow over the rooftops."

Residents observe flames, smoke and an orange glow from a fire burning in the area of Aubrey Street and Pinehurst Drive in Burnaby B.C. (@PMSS_Spanish/Twitter)

Burnaby Fire Department Deputy Chief Dave Samson said calls came in about the fire just before 8 p.m. PT Saturday.

"There was fairly significant fire at the time and at nighttime obviously it looks quite disturbing," he said.

Smoke can be seen rising above rooftops on Burnaby mountain from a fire on Jan. 19, 2019. (Amanda Adams)

When crews arrived a large storage facility on the property, which is surrounded by forest, was fully engulfed. 34 firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading, but the structure was destroyed.

Firefighters responded to the fire, which broke out Saturday evening on Jan. 19, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Samson says there were no injuries from the fire and no damage to nearby residences or the Kinder Morgan facility.

He says the property owner will use their own excavator to help knock the building down.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.